Three KZN men arrested for four 'execution style' murders

Nicole McCain
Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested in connection with the execution style murders of four young men. (iStock)
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the execution-style murders of four young men who were last week shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday, detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested three men and seized a 9mm pistol at KwaNdengezi following the murders.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police received the report of the four young men who were killed at Zwelibomvu Reserve near Olwambeni Primary School sport grounds last Saturday. The victims were aged between 17 and 24, and had all been shot in the upper body.

"Information from the community indicated that the men were accused of stock theft, which may have contributed to their death. A murder docket was registered at the KwaNdengezi police station and assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for investigation," said Naicker.

Detectives swooped on the three suspects, aged between 46 and 49, at their homes at KwaNdengezi on Friday.

"A 9mm pistol was also seized as part of the investigation. All three men are expected to appear at the KwaNdengezi Magistrate’s Court on Monday for murder. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests," Naicker said.

