Three Laughing Boys murderers and an accomplice ask for mercy because of drugs and absent fathers

Three Laughing Boys gangsters convicted of murder and a drug addict who stashed guns for them in Hanover Park asked for mercy in court.

One asked for a restorative justice programme with his victims' families so that he could learn how to show remorse.

But the prosecutor rejected their explanations that their backgrounds and drug addictions made them turn to crime, saying they all chose that life.

Three Laughing Boys gangsters convicted of a series of murders in Cape Town's Hanover Park, and a man who hid guns for them for free heroin, leaned heavily on their complicated pasts as they tried to convince the judge to show them mercy in their sentences.

Each one turned to his drug addiction, absent father figures, and embedded crime where they live in the hopes of convincing Acting Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken to deviate from life sentences as their case at the Pollsmoor Circuit Court winds up.

Their lawyers spoke of incomplete high school education and drifting towards drugs.

But the prosecutor was having none of it on Wednesday, saying their predicament was of their own making.

"They blame the environment in which they grew up, the prevalence of drugs and gangs and violence in those areas, rather than taking responsibility for the choices they themselves made," she said.

The names of the lawyers, the two prosecutors and the witnesses may not be published due to safety fears.

"The accused admitted that they had a choice to be involved in gangs and abusing drugs. Not everybody gets involved in drugs and gangs," the prosecutor argued.

Their "excuse" that they killed to get money for drugs did not work either, she added, pointing out that only one of the incidents of murder they were convicted of also involved robbery.

"One was a young man who was an associate of the Young Americans. The other was trying to remove himself from the Laughing Boys. So, with respect, the need to obtain drugs is an argument that doesn't work," she argued, adding:

These are people who chose to get involved in gangs, who chose to get involved in drugs, and are now continuously using excuses to avoid the consequences.

Mikyle Davids, who was a Sunday school youth leader before getting into a gang, his brother Tyrone Davids, and Shamieg Mathieson were found guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Munzeer January, not a Laughing Boy, was found guilty of stashing three guns for them in exchange for free drugs.

Mikyle Davids was convicted for the murders of Moegamat Hendricks on 6 August 2017, Abdul Sataar Joseph on 30 March 2019, and Bradwin Duminy, Roeshana Kader and Sidney Moloy on 12 April 2019 - all in Hanover Park.

The triple murder was described by the prosecutor as the worst she had seen in her career.

All three were shot inside a VW Golf, with human tissue and blood all over the interior and blood pooling in the footwell.

Tyrone Davids was convicted of the murders of Duminy, Kader and Moloy and climbing into a window of the blood-spattered car to rob the dead of their jewellery. They changed their clothes afterwards, but he did not change his shoes, which still had blood spatter all over them.

Mathieson was also convicted of robbing Duminy, Moloy and Kader, then murdering them.

Moloy was a member of the Ghetto Kids gang.

They were also convicted of having guns and ammunition illegally.

Nobody was convicted for the murder of Gertrude Jantjies, who was hit with a brick, assaulted and shot dead on 1 April 2019. The only witness prepared to testify said she was so shocked that she smoked some mandrax to calm her nerves and was regarded as not a "sober and reliable" witness.

This meant Mikyle Abdullah and Malieka Meyer were acquitted of the murder and firearms charges against them, regarding Jantjies' death.

January was convicted of three charges relating to his agreeing to stash a Pick n Pay packet with three guns in it in a pot in the kitchen where he worked as a helper to his elderly co-accused Moegamat Kamish. Kamish, 68, was acquitted of having the guns in his house because he said he was asleep when they were brought in and hidden in a rarely used pot on a top shelf in his kitchen.

The prosecutor said there was nothing "even close" to a reason to deviate from the minimum life sentences for the murders or the hefty sentences for January's firearms possession.

She said none showed remorse.

Mikyle Davids' lawyer blamed the prison system for not giving him any counselling or life skills courses in the four years he was awaiting trial, and his lack of remorse due to "emotional immaturity".

He proposed restorative justice work for Mikyle Davids with the victims' families while he was serving his sentence to help him to learn how to show remorse.

The victims' families and the prosecutor were outraged by this suggestion.

"It seems to place the burden on the family of the deceased rather than the accused taking proper responsibility," the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is expected to be handed down on Friday.