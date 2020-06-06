7h ago

Three life terms plus more than 400 years for Northern Cape serial rapist

Nicole McCain
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • The man has been linked to cases in Kimberley, Galeshewe and Kagisho from 2014 until 2018
  • His rap sheet includes 14 counts of rape, 12 counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances and six counts of kidnapping.
  • He was sentenced to three life terms plus more than 400 years in prison, which were ordered to run concurrently.

A Northern Cape serial rapist who terrorised Kimberley, Galeshewe and Kagisho residents, has been sentenced to three life terms and more than 400 years behind bars for a string of crimes.

His sentence includes:

  • life sentences for each of the three charges of rape against him;
  • 19 years for each of an additional 11 charges of rape;
  • 15 years for each of the 12 charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances he was convicted of;
  • 14 years for attempted robbery with aggravated circumstances; and
  • five years for each of the six counts of kidnapping against him.

Ndumiso Giyani was sentenced on Friday by the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley after he was convicted on 11 November 2019.

READ | Serial rapist sentenced to 15 life sentence plus 30 additional years

"The sentences will run concurrently with the life sentences," police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said in a statement.

"The accused terrorised the communities of Kimberley, Galeshewe and Kagisho from 2014 until 2018. After intense investigations, Giyane was eventually linked in 2018 and arrested on 24 January 2019," Kock added.

"Judge Mathebe Phatshoane reiterated that Giyane has to be removed from society."

Deputy Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Northern Cape, Major General Koliswa Otola, lauded the two investigating officers, Lieutenant Colonel Marli Strydom (Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit) and Sergeant Aaron Gumede (Provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations) for their work.

