Three of Gauteng's most wanted to appear in court

Three of Gauteng's most wanted men who have allegedly been terrorising the Johannesburg suburb of Coronationville by hijacking and robbing residents are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Dylan Doubel, Oriel Jacobs, and Brandon Kaas, all aged 29 or 30, face charges of hijacking, business robbery, attempted car theft, pointing of a firearm, and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Although the Gauteng police managed to arrest the three men, two more suspects are still at large.

According to Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the first hijacking happened on 14 November last year.

"Doubel, Jacobs and Brandon hijacked a couple driving a black Toyota Run X at Coronationville, Sophiatown, Johannesburg," he said.

"The man and his wife who were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident were pointed at with a firearm by the suspects.

"The suspects proceeded to take the victim’s wallet and cellphones before they fled the scene," said Mbele.

Mbele said the Johannesburg Flying Squad managed to locate the three men on the same day in Claremont.

They were inside the vehicle and in possession of a unlicenced firearm, said Mbele.

According to Mbele, police managed to arrest Jacobs and Doubel, while Kaas managed to elude arrest and flee the scene.

Mbele said Kaas then recruited two other men and continued to terrorise the community of Coronationville with hijackings and robberies.

On 25 November, Kaas - along with his two new accomplices - robbed a fast food establishment.

"The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones of the customers," said Mbele.

He added that one of the customers had recognised Kaas, but this had not stopped him.

'The victim was waiting for his girlfriend'

The three once again managed to flee the scene and were not arrested, said Mbele.

The following month on Christmas Day, Kaas and his two accomplices attempted another hit.

According to Mbele, they robbed a liquor store in Newclare.

"They entered the shop pretending to be customers. Kaas then took out a firearm and pointed it at the cashier.

"The scared and frightened customers started screaming and ran outside the store," Mbele added.

Angry residents apprehended Kaas, who had a toy guy on him, but once again he managed to flee the scene.

Their next stop was the Rahima Moose Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville, Johannesburg.

Kaas and his accomplices allegedly hijacked a silver Ford Figo outside the hospital's parking lot on 7 January, said Mbele.

"The victim was waiting for his girlfriend when the suspects pointed at him with a firearm and instructed him to get out of the vehicle.

"Upon listening to the instructions, the victim climbed put of the car and the suspects drove off with a vehicle, and later it was recovered," said Mbele.

On 17 January, Kaas ventured out alone in Westbury and allegedly pointed a gun at a 31-year-old man.

'Screamed for help'

According to Mbele, the motive behind this incident was still unknown, but that it appeared that the victim knew him.

Kaas's luck ran out on 17 February when he allegedly hijacked a car in a parking lot at the Rahina Moosa Hospital.

It was around 01:30 when Kaas and his accomplices hijacked a black Volkswagen Polo that was parked at the hospital.

"The victim was waiting for his wife when suspects pointed at him with firearms and instructed him to get out. They jumped inside and drove off. The victim screamed for help and security guards closed the gate. The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene," Mbele said.

On the same day, the police received a tip-off from residents which led to the arrest of Kaas in Westbury around 17:00.

Mbele said that Kaas had tried to evade arrest, but police had chased and cornered him.

"Two of his accomplices are still at large and a police investigation is underway. We cannot rule out the possibility of more charges added against the suspects," he said.

All three men remained in custody and were expected to appear in court on Thursday.





