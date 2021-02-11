Three men accused of 'terrorising' Limpopo students arrested

Three men who are accused of terrorising university students in Venda, and who are allegedly linked to 40 cases of rape and robbery, have been arrested.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the men were arrested in a joint law-enforcement operation for a series of rapes, armed robbery, burglary, business and house robberies.

Ngoepe said that they had targetted residents in the Vhembe District and students from the University of Venda and the Vhembe TVET College.

"The suspects were arrested following a positive tip-off from members of the community about suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred last month, in the Thohoyandou policing area.

"Preliminary police investigations then linked the suspects to these cases and they are believed to be part of a syndicate that has been terrorising the students from the two institutions at their off-campus residences," said Ngoepe.

He said that the group might still be linked to other cases as investigations continue.

The men are expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court soon.