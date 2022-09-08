Three men and boy, 17, arrested for murder after suspected burglar killed in vigilante attack

Four people have been arrested in connection with a vigilante attack that claimed the life of a man.

Three men, aged 36 to 38, have been granted bail after being arrested in connection with a suspected vigilante attack that claimed the life of a North West man.

Their co-accused – a 17-year-old boy – was released into the custody of his parents.

The four accused allegedly kidnapped and assaulted three men who they accused of burglary. Two survived, while one died.

The four accused appeared in the Atamelang Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Oduetse Rampo, 38, Reuben Seleke, 36, Itumeleng Taje, 38 were granted R1 000 bail, while the 17-year-old would remain in parental care.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, Rampo, Seleke and Taje were arrested in the early hours of Monday, while the 17-year-old was arrested the day before.

He said the accused allegedly kidnapped three men in the Gareleng section of Madibogo village, south west of Mahikeng, on 16 August at about 11:00.

Mokgwabone said:

The victims were reportedly loaded onto a white Toyota bakkie and taken to an unknown place, where they were allegedly assaulted after being accused of burglary.

He said five hours later, the accused allegedly dropped off the victims.

Thobegi Maine, one of the kidnapped men who was severely beaten, was taken home by villagers.

"Paramedics were consequently summoned, but they certified Maine dead," Mokgwabone said.

According to Mokgwabone, a case of attempted murder and murder was opened, which led to the arrest of the accused.

"The suspects made an initial court appearance on the same day on two counts of attempted murder and one of murder. Rampo, Seleke and Taje are expected to appear for the third time at the same court on 5 October 2022. The minor will appear on 3 October 2022," he added.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said vigilantism could not be tolerated. He said those who continued to disrespect the rule of law through vigilantism would be arrested.



