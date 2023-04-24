Three men arrested for allegedly stealing crocodile from farm in North West

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing a crocodile.

They were charged with contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.



The crocodile was returned to its rightful owner.

North West police arrested three men who allegedly stole a Nile crocodile from a farm in Hartebeesfontein.



Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the men, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested on 20 April by Stilfontein Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit members.

"Immediate follow-up with nature conservation officials led the team to an abandoned farmhouse, where a 2.5m long Nile crocodile, valued at R25 000, was discovered hidden under tree branches.

"The suspects were arrested, and police also seized a vehicle used in the commission of the crime. The crocodile was then returned to its rightful owner," said Myburgh.

The three were expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday for contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

In a separate incident investigated by the stock theft unit, a man who allegedly stole cattle was arrested on 19 April.

Myburgh said the 30-year-old man was arrested after a shepherd saw three males chasing two cows in an open field along the R509 Road, close to Khuma, in Klerksdorp.

Supplied Supplied

"The shepherd contacted his employer, who mobilised farmers in the area. The man was arrested by the farmers and handed over to the police. The other two suspects are still at large."



Myburgh said initial investigations determined that the cattle belonged to a farmer in the Free State.

"A total of five cattle were stolen from his farm, but two were found abandoned in the field. Two were recovered from the suspects, while one is still missing," said Myburgh.

The man appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on 19 April 2023.

"He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday, 26 April," said Myburgh.



