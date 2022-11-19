1h ago

Three men extradited from Lesotho go on trial next year for Western Cape farm murder

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Liezel, Jurie Wessels' widow was tortured during a robbery on the couple's farm in Bonnievale.
Jaco Marais
  • A group of Lesotho nationals arrested for a brutal attack on a Bonnievale farmer and his wife will go on trial for murder next year. 
  • Jurie Wessels was shot dead and his wife Liezel survived after being stabbed and having boiling water poured over her. 
  • The couple was robbed of money and firearms. 

Three seasonal farm workers extradited from Lesotho will go on trial next year, along with a fourth person, for the murder of Bonnievale farmer Jurie Wessels and the attempted murder of his wife Liezel. 

The wiry men standing in the Western Cape High Court dock on Friday heard through a seSotho interpreter that the trial will take place in the Swellendam Circuit Court from 23 October next year. 

Wessels was shot in the head, while his wife Liezel was stabbed and had boiling water thrown at her, on 13 May 2019. Their assailants made off with money and two firearms. 

The case moved from the court in the farming and wine-making town to the Western Cape High Court for trial preparations. The trial will be held close to home, so the family and community do not have to travel far to attend. 

The National Prosecuting Authority lodged an extradition request with the Kingdom of Lesotho for Moeketsi Hlaudi, Kekekso Ntsabisa, and Thabiso Ramollo to be brought to South Africa to face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Ntabanyane Tlali was already arrested in South Africa.

The extradition inquiry was held in Lesotho and, once permission to move them was granted, the SA Police Service and Interpol received them and took them into custody in South Africa to be charged and tried. 

The four remain in custody in Pollsmoor. 


