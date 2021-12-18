Three men get double life sentences for brutal murders of two Limpopo women

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane handed life sentences to three men who kidnapped and murdered two women in 2018.

Three men who murdered two women in 2018 were handed double life sentences in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Friday.

Kenneth Tumishi Sebushi, 25, Lesibana Johannes Khalo, 26, and Lehlogonolo Mabokela, 30, had stood trial on charges of kidnapping and murder.

Police said the victim, Veronica Mahanyele, who was 47-year-old at the time and employed by the provincial Department of Land Affairs, was hijacked by the three men on 9 February 2018 while driving to work.

They then murdered her and dumped her body along Matlala Road near Newlands.

The killers then took the Mahanyele's Toyota Hilux and drove to Seshego, where they withdrew money from her bank account.

On the same day, they kidnapped another woman, 21-year-old Lethabo Madigage, and raped her.

They then murdered her by crushing her to death with rocks.

The killers then put her body in the back seat of Mahanyele’s Toyota Hilux and set it alight.

"The accused were linked to five armed robberies committed around Polokwane, and possession of stolen motor vehicles in Benoni and Springs in Gauteng respectively. They targeted hitch-hikers on the Matlala Road, the R37 Road between Polokwane, and Lebowakgomo and the N1 highway to Gauteng," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

A team of investigators arrested the three at Kalkspruit village outside Polokwane a month after the killings.

Sebushi was sentenced to two life sentences and an additional 60 years. Khalo got two life sentences and 45 years, while Mabokela was handed a 45-year sentence.

Mojapelo said Mabokela was also serving a life sentence for a separate murder he had committed previously.