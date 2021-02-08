1h ago

Three missing Port Elizabeth girls back home safe

Malibongwe Dayimani
Three missing girls have returned home safely.
Three missing girls have returned home safely.
  • Three Port Elizabeth girls who went missing on Saturday, have all returned home safely.
  • The girls were last seen leaving Rowallan Park in an Uber heading to Summerstrand.
  • They caused panic when they did not return home, and their parents had not heard from them.

Three Port Elizabeth girls who caused panic when they went missing on Saturday, have all returned home safely.

While a frantic social media search was launched for all three, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said only one girl was reported missing to the police.

Amore Kapp was the last of the three girls to return home on Monday morning, confirmed Naidu.  

Naidu said Kapp went to her sister's place of work this morning and was safe.

According to HeraldLive, Kaylin Kilian, was one of missing girls and who were last seen leaving Rowallan Park in an Uber heading to Summerstrand on Saturday.

They caused panic when they did not return home and their families not hearing from them.

Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capemissing persons
