Three more charged with murder of Cape Town man whose body was set alight

Three more people have been charged with the murder of Cape Town e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala.

The NPA said all those charged will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mafalala's body will be taken to the Eastern Cape on Friday where he will be buried.

The three were added as accused 7, 8 and 9. They join Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams and Ashwin Tifflon, who have made one appearance in court already.

"All these accused will now appear at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday next week in connection with the murder of Mafalala," said Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"They'll also face charges related to robbery with aggravating circumstances, and malicious damage to property."

Mafalala was was killed after social media posts started circulating that he was in the area to kidnap children. Police and the Community Policing Forum said no kidnappings had been reported.

According to police, he had accepted a ride request from individuals in Parkwood, when he was robbed, beaten and dragged to a nearby bush by two men, before residents got wind of what was happening.

He was dragged from the bush onto an open field and burnt alongside his Toyota Avanza vehicle. People stood around egging the attackers on, with one person jumping on the roof of the car and others trying to tear it apart.

He lay bloodied and dead with nobody helping him.



On Wednesday evening, a memorial service was held in Dunoon where residents, family members and some e-hailing drivers gathered to show their condolences with the family.

"It's very difficult for us. We still can't believe we have to bury our brother soon. I feel empty, I miss him already, the house feels empty," his sobbing his sister Bulelwa said.

Mafalala's body will leave Cape Town on Friday, and he is expected to be buried in his home town in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

