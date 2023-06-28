Three more G4S guards linked to Thabo Bester's escape appear in court

The case against three more former G4S employees arrested for their alleged role in Thabo Bester's prison break was postponed in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.



Thabang Mier, Joel Lekhari Makhetha and Moeketsi April Ramolula made a brief appearance in court.

Mier is facing one charge of assisting an inmate to escape, while Makhetha and Ramolula face three charges - assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, and corruption.

The case was postponed to 3 July for bail information. The court heard that the three had no pending cases or previous convictions.

The men, aged between 37 and 47, were arrested on Monday night at their homes in Botshabelo and Bloemfontein, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mathe said that this brought the total number of people apprehended to 12, and that the possibility of more arrests had not been ruled out.

READ | Thabo Bester escape: 'State case hyped-up and not watertight' - lawyer tells court

Bester is on trial, along with several others, for his escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year.







