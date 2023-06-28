22m ago

Share

Three more G4S guards linked to Thabo Bester's escape appear in court

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thabo Bester at a court appearance.
Thabo Bester at a court appearance.
Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

The case against three more former G4S employees arrested for their alleged role in Thabo Bester's prison break was postponed in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Thabang Mier, Joel Lekhari Makhetha and Moeketsi April Ramolula made a brief appearance in court.

Mier is facing one charge of assisting an inmate to escape, while Makhetha and Ramolula face three charges - assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, and corruption.

The case was postponed to 3 July for bail information. The court heard that the three had no pending cases or previous convictions.

The men, aged between 37 and 47, were arrested on Monday night at their homes in Botshabelo and Bloemfontein, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mathe said that this brought the total number of people apprehended to 12, and that the possibility of more arrests had not been ruled out.

READ | Thabo Bester escape: 'State case hyped-up and not watertight' - lawyer tells court

Bester is on trial, along with several others, for his escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
g4sthabo besterbloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a holidaymaker, would you still visit Durban despite several sewage-related beach closures?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there are other attractions
11% - 221 votes
No, the situation is off-putting
89% - 1880 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.69
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.48
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
915.96
+0.5%
Palladium
1,253.46
-1.6%
Gold
1,907.71
-0.3%
Silver
22.69
-0.8%
Brent Crude
72.26
-2.7%
Top 40
69,819
+0.7%
All Share
75,068
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,358
-0.4%
Industrial 25
105,659
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,684
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

5h ago

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

5h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo