Three more people arrested for torching of Limpopo mine buildings, vehicles

Three people were arrested on Friday for allegedly vandalising and torching buildings and vehicles during protests outside a copper mine in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

The three people included the chairperson of a community forum.

This is in connection with violent protests that erupted last month at the local mine in the area where properties were torched and others vandalised, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"Eleven others were arrested last weekend," Mojapelo added.

The 11 others appeared in the Phalaborwa Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of trespassing, arson, malicious damage to property and public violence.

The three people who were arrested on Friday are 34, 36 and 44 and they will face same charges. They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The protests erupted last month after the community forum alleged that business opportunities and jobs at the Palabora copper mine went to outsiders.

