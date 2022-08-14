28m ago

Three more suspects to appear in Durban court for July unrest violence

Kaveel Singh
Police arrest looters on July 13, 2021.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • The Hawks have arrested three more suspected July unrest 'instigators' over the weekend.
  • Two of the suspects are from KwaZulu-Natal while another is from the North West.
  • The trio is set to appear in a Durban court on Monday facing charges of conspiracy to incite public violence, inciting public violence and inciting arson.

Three more people will appear in the Durban Regional Court on Monday in connection with their role as so-called "instigators" in the July 2021 unrest, the Hawks said on Sunday.

"The operation is part of the one where we arrested 22 people last week. Throughout the weekend, we arrested an additional three people," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said.

She added two of the suspects were from KwaZulu-Natal while another was from the North West.

The trio faces the same charges as the 22 accused arrested last week. The charges include conspiracy to incite public violence, inciting public violence and inciting arson.

Mbambo did not say if the suspects had political affiliations or were prominent public figures.

"We do not pay much attention to any of those links."

The additional three arrests come after the Hawks announced they were making a series of arrests relating to the July unrest.

READ | Zuma's daughter being investigated, but not among 20 arrested 'instigators'

Twenty-two suspects appeared in the Durban Regional Court last week, however, there were no prominent names among the accused.

News24 reported KZN Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona as saying former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, was being investigated after she made a series of Twitter posts in favour of the unrest.

She was, however, not among the initial 22 arrested last week.

"You shall remember that a person has deposed an affidavit against the daughter of the former head of state. That investigation is continuing," Senona said.

He added:
At this stage, we don't want to divulge the status of the investigation. But once we have finalised the investigation, we will present our case to the NPA to make a prosecutorial decision.

Zuma-Sambudla was vocal on her Twitter account during the 2021 unrest, often posting pictures of the destruction and carnage with the caption: "KZN we see you."

She also uploaded a now-removed video of gunfire directed at a poster of President Cyril Ramaphosa during the height of the unrest.

During testimony at the SA Human Rights Commission investigation into the unrest, Digital Forensic Research Lab, led by Jean le Roux, said Zuma's daughter engaged in the most celebratory posts during the unrest.


