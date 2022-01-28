46m ago

add bookmark

Three Mpumalanga men in court for demanding a share of R2m from an NPO

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Three Mpumalanga men made their first court appearance on Friday.
  • The trio is accused of theft and intimidation.
  • They allegedly demanded a share of R2 million rand from an NPO.

Three men accused of theft and intimidation, after demanding a share of R2 million from a non-profit organisation (NPO) based in Kwaggafontein, made their first court appearance on Friday.

The R2 million was reportedly paid by the Mpumalanga health department to the NPO in December 2020.

The money was paid to the NPO to assist the department with HIV/AIDS and TB testing.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, the unit investigated the matter last year and charged Jacob Gabisani Shaka Twala, 45, Lucky Thulani Sithole, 34, and Emmanuel Solly Machava, 42. 

"The investigation revealed that on more than two occasions the accused met with the owner of the NPO and demanded to be paid from the entity's coffers," Ramovha said.

READ | Beitbridge security officers arrested for corruption and theft

In one such meeting, one of the accused took the owner of the NPO's laptop and transferred amounts, ranging from R100 000 to R150 000, to different bank accounts. 

Ramovha said the owner of the NPO was only able to stop two transactions before it was processed. 

He said one other man, Manqoba Daniel Sibanyoni, is on the run.

accused
Manqoba Daniel Sibanyoni (Supplied by SAPS)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Captain Thembelani Nkambule, on 082 303 9872.

The case against the trio has been postponed to 15 February 2022 for further investigation as well as the tracing of Sibanyoni .

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 929 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.67
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.46
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.4%
Gold
1,784.82
-0.7%
Silver
22.22
-2.4%
Palladium
2,371.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,003.50
-2.2%
Brent Crude
89.34
-0.7%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo