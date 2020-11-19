1h ago

add bookmark

Three North West primary school pupils suffocate in unused deep freezer

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three children suffocated while playing in a deep freezer in the Mammutla village near Taung in North West.
Three children suffocated while playing in a deep freezer in the Mammutla village near Taung in North West.
File, Son

Three pupils suffocated while playing in a deep freezer in the Mammutla village near Taung in North West on Saturday.

According to provincial education department spokesperson Elias Malindi, the three were playing a game of getting in and out of the unused freezer, but they ended up stuck inside and subsequently suffocated.

The three children, who attended Mammutla Primary School, were Refiloe Mooki, 8, Gogontle Gaolehelwe, 8, and Ipeleng Gaolehelwe, 10.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

READ | Newborn baby's body found in Cape Town

"On behalf of the department l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the families and the entire school community," Matsemela said.

A multi-sectoral committee has been established to provide counselling to the pupils, teachers, school governing body members and family members of the deceased pupils.

The funerals will take place in Mammutla on Saturday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Body of woman found stuffed in a freezer at her own home
Bodies of two missing girls, 4 and 5, found in unused freezer
Police find missing eight-month-old's body in freezer
Read more on:
north westmahikengaccidents
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 597 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1194 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 6185 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.49
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.37
(-0.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.47)
Gold
1861.20
(-0.49)
Silver
24.03
(-0.95)
Platinum
932.00
(-0.58)
Brent Crude
44.14
(+1.21)
Palladium
2326.00
(+0.27)
All Share
57323.67
(+0.47)
Top 40
52518.35
(+0.44)
Financial 15
11674.49
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
79353.43
(+0.61)
Resource 10
51858.33
(+0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo