7h ago

add bookmark

Three people arrested after man lured to meeting, stabbed multiple times

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • Three people have been arrested in Mpumalanga after a man's body was found in bushes.
  • The man had been lured to a meeting with the promise of work, according to his wife.
  • His car was later found in someone's garage.

Three people were arrested after the body of a man was found in bushes situated closed to Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

He had been stabbed multiple times.

According to the police, the man was lured to a meeting with the promise of work from a former colleague, but he never returned home.

His wife reported him missing and told police that he had received several calls from someone who promised him a job.

The caller was "well known to her husband as they allegedly worked together at a particular mine before", police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

READ | Five bodies found with gunshot wounds next to Golden Highway

"[The wife] further alleged that [the caller] made an appointment with the deceased to meet at Vlaklaagte No.2 bus stop on Wednesday at 06:00. Her husband went there [in] his blue Toyota Conquest and never came back," Mohlala added.

Police arrested the caller on Friday and later arrested another two people.

The man's car was found in the garage of one of the people who were arrested.

They are expected to appear in the Mkobola Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder, hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, said Mohlala.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 360 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.27
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,838.03
+0.2%
Silver
24.04
-1.1%
Palladium
2,146.00
+1.6%
Platinum
1,028.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
66,668
-2.2%
All Share
73,217
-2.2%
Resource 10
72,542
-3.2%
Industrial 25
92,485
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,884
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo