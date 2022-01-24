Three people arrested after man lured to meeting, stabbed multiple times

Three people have been arrested in Mpumalanga after a man's body was found in bushes.

The man had been lured to a meeting with the promise of work, according to his wife.

His car was later found in someone's garage.

Three people were arrested after the body of a man was found in bushes situated closed to Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

He had been stabbed multiple times.

According to the police, the man was lured to a meeting with the promise of work from a former colleague, but he never returned home.

His wife reported him missing and told police that he had received several calls from someone who promised him a job.

The caller was "well known to her husband as they allegedly worked together at a particular mine before", police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

READ | Five bodies found with gunshot wounds next to Golden Highway

"[The wife] further alleged that [the caller] made an appointment with the deceased to meet at Vlaklaagte No.2 bus stop on Wednesday at 06:00. Her husband went there [in] his blue Toyota Conquest and never came back," Mohlala added.

Police arrested the caller on Friday and later arrested another two people.

The man's car was found in the garage of one of the people who were arrested.

They are expected to appear in the Mkobola Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder, hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, said Mohlala.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.