58m ago

add bookmark

Three people in possession of bank and Sassa cards arrested in Cape Town

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)
(File Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Three people, who were found in possession of an assortment of bank and Sassa [SA Social Security Agency] cards, were arrested in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The three, aged between 20 and 46, were arrested after an operation by the police's Commercial Crime Investigation Unit teamed up with Law Enforcement and Vuzela, the private security company contracted by the banks.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said three people, in possession of the assortment of cards, were apprehended. They could not provide any explanation as to why they were in possession of the cards.

"It was also established that one of the suspects is wanted for a Bishop Lavis fraud case," Traut added.

Their vehicle, a VW Polo, was confiscated for further investigation. 

The three are expected to make an appearance in court in Cape Town on Monday, to face charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

"We would like to use this opportunity to warn the public to exercise caution when using an ATM and never accept help from a stranger. When entering your PIN number, make sure that the keypad is obscured," said Traut.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfraudcrime
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who are you rooting for to win the 2021 F1 championship on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
27% - 312 votes
Max Verstappen
73% - 850 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.19
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,782.94
0.0%
Silver
22.19
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.11
0.0%
Platinum
946.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo