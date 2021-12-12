Three people in possession of bank and Sassa cards arrested in Cape Town

Three people, who were found in possession of an assortment of bank and Sassa [SA Social Security Agency] cards, were arrested in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The three, aged between 20 and 46, were arrested after an operation by the police's Commercial Crime Investigation Unit teamed up with Law Enforcement and Vuzela, the private security company contracted by the banks.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said three people, in possession of the assortment of cards, were apprehended. They could not provide any explanation as to why they were in possession of the cards.

"It was also established that one of the suspects is wanted for a Bishop Lavis fraud case," Traut added.

Their vehicle, a VW Polo, was confiscated for further investigation.

The three are expected to make an appearance in court in Cape Town on Monday, to face charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

"We would like to use this opportunity to warn the public to exercise caution when using an ATM and never accept help from a stranger. When entering your PIN number, make sure that the keypad is obscured," said Traut.