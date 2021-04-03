1h ago

Three people, including bystander, shot dead in apparent hit at Gqeberha bus ticket office

Getrude Makhafola
André Damons
  • Three people died in a hail of bullets outside a bus ticket office in Perridgevale in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.
  • According to police, the attack was an apparent hit on a man and a woman who had just bought bus tickets to Gauteng.
  • The third deceased was a bystander who had exited a supermarket on the same premises.

Three people, including a bystander, were shot and killed in an apparent hit outside a bus ticket sales point in Perridgevale in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a man and a woman died on Friday afternoon in Storey Street after purchasing bus tickets to Gauteng.

"As they exited, they were met with a hail of bullets fired at them. The woman collapsed close to the office while the male ran and collapsed on the premises of a shopping centre. An innocent bystander was also fatally [hit] by stray bullets as he left a supermarket on the premises. All three deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds," Naidu said on Saturday.

The attackers fled the scene.

Soon after the shooting, police spotted a silver grey Honda Civic with no registration plates driving along Burt Drive in Newton Park.

"Officers followed the vehicle and as they tried to pull it over, it sped away. Approximately five males were in the vehicle. During the ensuing chase, a firearm was tossed out of the vehicle in Searle Road," Naidu said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a lamppost in Neave Street in Schauderville. All five occupants got out and fled.

"Anti-Gang Unit members assisting spotted two males both with firearms running across Highfield Road. They chased after them and apprehended them in Peddie Street in Korsten. The suspects, aged 29 and 36, are detained on charges of attempted murder (shooting at police officials), illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property. Detectives are probing a possible link to the murders," Naidu said.

Two firearms found on the men were confiscated. The vehicle they were travelling in was reported as hijacked in Humewood earlier in the day.

They will appear in court soon.

