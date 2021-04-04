Three people, including child, killed in Limpopo crash

Three people, including a child, died when two sedans collided on the R101 between Maubane and Pienaarsrivier on Saturday.

The fatal crash is believed to have happened when one of the vehicles tried to overtake the other, said Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Mike Maringa.

The road was temporarily closed as emergency services cleared the debris.

In an accident on Friday, four people were killed when two vehicles collided on the D856 road near Philadelphia in the Sekhukhune district. The drivers of both vehicles and two passengers were certified dead on the scene.



One passenger was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.