Three people killed, 16 injured in horrific head-on collision on N2 in Eastern Cape

Three people died, and 16 others were injured, after a minibus taxi collided with a sedan on the N2 between Mthatha and Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The taxi was carrying 16 people when it collided head-on with a VW Polo hatchback, in which three men were travelling, on Saturday afternoon.

According to Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, the three men in the VW Polo died on the scene, while the 16 people in the minibus were injured.

Four people are in a critical condition, six were seriously injured, while the remaining six sustained slight injuries.

Binqose added:

The injured were taken to the Nelson Mandela Academic hospital for further medical management.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. A culpable homicide case has been opened at Libode Police Station.