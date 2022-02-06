16m ago

Three people missing after car swept into river during Ekurhuleni flooding

Botho Molosankwe
Police divers are looking for the occupants of this sedan which was swept away during flooding in Ekurhuleni and landed in a river.
Ekurhuleni EMS
  • Police divers are looking for three people who went missing during floods in Ekurhuleni.
  • The three were in a sedan that was swept away and landed in a nearby river.
  • Four other people were saved after their car became partially submerged in water

Three people are missing after floods in Ekurhuleni swept away the car they were in, causing it to land in a river.

The three were on a low-lying bridge in a flooded Midstream Ridge Drive, between Midstream and Olifantsfontein, on Saturday when the water dragged the car for about 50 meters, causing it to flip over and land in a nearby river.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said a witness said the sedan containing the three occupants was swept away.

"We are currently searching for them and don't know if they drowned or what."

Ntladi added that they found the closed vehicle but no one was in it.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said police divers searched for the three people on Saturday and said they would resume the search again on Sunday.

In another incident, Ntladi added, four people were rescued after their car became partially submerged in water while in Old Pretoria Road on Saturday afternoon.

Ntladi said they were alerted to the situation and found that the people in the car were unable to get out due to the rising water levels.

"Our guys managed to swim through to get them," he said.

