Three people tied up, strangled to death at daycare centre in Bloemfontein

The bodies of two women and a man were found on Thursday at a residence in Wilgehof, Bloemfontein, from which a daycare operated.



Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said the bodies of Christo Theron, 36, Janine Theron, 35, and Betsie Kruger, 65, were found at around 08:50.

The bodies were found at Die Byenes Children Day Care, Earle said.

"The police were on the scene from early this morning until late in the afternoon to thoroughly collect evidence.

"The preliminary investigation on the scene indicated that they were tied up and strangled."

It was unknown as to how many suspects were involved, she added.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, a laptop, and personal items.



