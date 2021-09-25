Three people, two cows killed in separate fatal crashes in Gauteng

ER24 responded to three incidents over the weekend.

One man was fatally injured, and in another unrelated incident, two people sustained fatal injuries.

A third incident saw a man seriously injured.

Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Gauteng on Friday and Saturday.

The first incident happened on Friday at around 20:00 when a man and a woman were found dead in their car following a two-vehicle crash in Midstream.

ER24 paramedics rushed to the scene to find there was nothing they could do for the two occupants.

"Unfortunately, the man and the woman had sustained fatal injuries, and they were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The driver of the second vehicle sustained no injuries," ER24 said.

"Circumstances in this incident are also not known."

In the other crash, on Saturday morning, a man succumbed to his injuries after his car rolled in Andeon, Pretoria and was thrown from it. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"An ER24 paramedic came across the scene on her way to work and dispatched the rest of the crews to the scene shortly before 05:00," ER24 said in a statement on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the man was found lying a meter from the vehicle. It was found that he had sustained fatal injuries, and was subsequently declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man was seriously injured following a collision that involved two cows and multiple vehicles on the N17 in Springs on Friday night.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 19:00 and found the man on the side of the road.

He had sustained serious injuries.

Paramedics initiated "advanced life support interventions" before the man was transported to hospital for further medical care.

"It is understood that a vehicle crashed into two cows when the passenger of the vehicle got out, another vehicle drove into him.

"A multiple vehicle collision ensued, but no other injuries were reported on the scene. The two cows sustained fatal injuries," ER24 said.

