43m ago

add bookmark

Three SANParks employees arrested with rhino horns outside gates of Kruger Park

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File, SAPS)
(File, SAPS)
SAPS
  • Three SA National Parks staffers were arrested with fresh rhino horns.
  • Two were security guards and one worked with technical services. 
  • They face court charges and a disciplinary hearing. 

Three SA National Parks (SANParks) employees, among them two security guards, have been arrested in possession of fresh rhino horns outside the gates of the Kruger National Park. 

SANParks said the third person arrested is in technical services. 

They were arrested on 20 October in an intelligence sting coordinated between SANParks, the police’s crime intelligence unit, and the Sabi Sands and Skukuza stock theft units. 

Their arrests came at the end of a car chase. 

Between July and September this year, anti-poaching teams have arrested 16 people inside the park and confiscated seven rifles, according to SANParks.

They also observed and followed-up on 410 poaching activities, sightings, spoors and camps in the last three months.

Managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, said these activities broke trust among employees and were disheartening. 

"Whilst they may succeed in the short term, history shows that they will eventually be caught and this will be at the expense of their employment, the wellbeing of their families and community," he said.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday and are to be held in custody until their bail application on 29 October. 

According to the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, in 2018, 769 rhino were killed for their horns in South Africa. During 2019, rhino poaching continued to decline, with 594 rhino poached nationally during the year. 

It is most commonly traded for medicinal use.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Rhino horn worth R1.2m found in BMW pulled over in KZN
Owner of wildlife sanctuary sentenced for illegal rhino horn trading
OR Tambo customs officials seize rhino horns worth R117m
Read more on:
sanparksanimalspoaching
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 7286 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 8399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

4h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.21
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(-0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.17)
Gold
1899.36
(-0.28)
Silver
24.49
(-0.76)
Platinum
903.00
(+2.61)
Brent Crude
42.50
(+1.69)
Palladium
2379.50
(+0.52)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo