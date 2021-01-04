14m ago

Three shot dead at an initiate school in the Eastern Cape

Alex Mitchley
Three Eastern Cape initiates have been shot dead.
André Damons
  • The bodies of three young men have been discovered in an initiation school hut in the Eastern Cape.
  • The victims, who were initiates, were shot in their upper bodies
  • Police have launched a manhunt for those responsible. 

Police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for the murder of three men, who were found dead at an initiation school in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The victims, all between the ages of 19 and 20, were initiates at an initiation school in Tsomo.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said their bodies were found in a traditional initiation hut at about 08:00 on Saturday.

They were last seen alive on New Year's Day around 18:00 in the evening.

All three men had sustained gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, Tonjeni said.

"A 72-hour reaction plan has been activated, a task team [has been] assembled and all its team members are already hot on the heels and in search of leads and combing for clues that can result in the arrest of suspect/suspects behind three murders at Jojweni, Tsomo," Tonjeni added.

Police said three murder cases had been opened and that they were still following leads.

More to follow. 

