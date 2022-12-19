1h ago

Three shot dead in suspected taxi-related killing in Cape Town

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Cebelihle Bhengu
Police in Cape Town are investigating suspected taxi-related shooting in Khayelitsha.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • Western Cape police are investigating a suspected taxi-related shooting in Khayelitsha.
  • Three men succumbed to gunshot wounds.
  • Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said more boots were needed on the ground to reduce murder rates in Khayelitsha.

Western Cape police are investigating a suspected taxi-related shooting that left three dead and one injured.

The victims were killed on Saturday in Khayelitsha, at around 20:15, on the corner of Idada and Nyebelele streets in Site C, said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

"Detectives assigned to the Provincial Taxi Task Team are probing the circumstances that left three males with fatal injuries and an innocent bystander with a gunshot [wound]," he added.

Two dead men were discovered next to a Toyota Quantum taxi, while a third was found inside the vehicle.

"According to reports, four unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims in what we believe is related to the taxi industry. The bystander, who sustained a gunshot wound, was admitted to hospital for treatment," said Traut.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen lamented a lack of resources dedicated to the Khayelitsha and Harare police stations from national government. 

He said: 
From an intelligence perspective, the need exists for continued improvement to prevent these incidents from occurring. From a resource perspective, it boggles my mind that there aren't more SAPS boots on the ground in the area. Khayelitsha's been an area where a number of fatal mass shootings occurred, yet we've not seen the required resources being allocated.

Allen added the reduction of murder rates in the area in the previous financial year demonstrated the significance of effective policing.

"The second quarter crime statistics for the 2022/23 financial year have shown reductions in the murder rate of 3.6 and 9.4% at Harare and Khayelitsha police stations when compared to the same period of the previous year.

"Although these are small percentages, it is quite significant, as it shows the impact of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officers."

western capecape towncrime and courts
