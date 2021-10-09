Three suspected robbers and a guard killed in Ekurhuleni shootout

Three alleged robbers and a security guard were killed in a shootout following a robbery at a butchery in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said police in Duduza received complaints on Friday about shootings at Ishaak butchery.

"Upon arrival they found three suspects lying on the pavement with gunshot wounds. It is alleged that four suspects assaulted the manager before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash," Makhubele said.

READ | Business burglary in Randfontein, robbers make off with 7 computers, 7 TVs

A shootout ensued between the robbers and security guards. In the process, three suspected robbers were shot dead while two security guards were seriously injured and taken to hospital. One of the guards later died in hospital.

Police were investigating charges of murder, attempted murder, business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.