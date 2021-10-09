1h ago

add bookmark

Three suspected robbers and a guard killed in Ekurhuleni shootout

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three robbers and a security guard were shot dead during a robbery in Ekurhuleni.
Three robbers and a security guard were shot dead during a robbery in Ekurhuleni.
iStock

Three alleged robbers and a security guard were killed in a shootout following a robbery at a butchery in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said police in Duduza received complaints on Friday about shootings at Ishaak butchery.

"Upon arrival they found three suspects lying on the pavement with gunshot wounds. It is alleged that four suspects assaulted the manager before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash," Makhubele said.

READ | Business burglary in Randfontein, robbers make off with 7 computers, 7 TVs

A shootout ensued between the robbers and security guards. In the process, three suspected robbers were shot dead while two security guards were seriously injured and taken to hospital. One of the guards later died in hospital.

Police were investigating charges of murder, attempted murder, business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1545 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2805 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5633 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,757.28
0.0%
Silver
22.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,081.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,029.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
58,839
+0.2%
All Share
65,243
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,475
+2.7%
Industrial 25
82,566
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,044
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo