Three suspects allegedly found in possession of 22kgs of dagga arrested near Oshoek border

Mpumalanga police arrested three suspects allegedly found with approximately 22 kilograms of dagga near the Oshoek border, the main border post between South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

"According to the report, the three suspects, two males, and one female, were driving in a white Toyota single cab bakkie where they allegedly entered South Africa through the fence other than the port of entry.

"The said members that were patrolling in the area then spotted them and ordered the driver to stop," Colonel Donald Mdhluli said in a statement on Sunday.

According to police, upon searching the bakkie, officers discovered three refuse bags stuffed with dagga weighing around 22 kilograms, with an estimated value of R94 256.

The suspects, between 57 and 61-years-old, were arrested and charged with dealing in dagga.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects were allegedly trafficking the dagga from the Kingdom of Eswatini into South Africa when their mission was intercepted by the police.

"The said bakkie was also confiscated as police believe that it was used in the commission of [the] crime," Mdhluli added.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Elukwatini Magistrate's Court on Monday, 25 April.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said the latest arrests re-enforced her confidence in the officers posted to guard the border.

"We believe in these members as they have the skills and ability to deliver successes as it has been proven with the recent arrests that they made, which proves that the borders are safe and are in capable hands.

"We, therefore, encourage them to continue with the good work they are doing for the safety of the country," Manamela said.



