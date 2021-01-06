Three suspects charged for alleged murders of Eastern Cape initiates

Three people have been arrested for the Saturday murders of three initiates in Jojweni Village in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape.

The initiates were found fatally wounded with gunshot wounds on their upper bodies inside a hut on Saturday.

Police announced the arrest as a major breakthrough in the investigation by the police task team assembled to investigate the murders.

Three suspects appeared briefly at the Tsomo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the murders of three initiates in Jojweni Village in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the case was postponed to 14 January for a bail application.

The initiates, between 19 and 20-years-old, were found with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies on Saturday at about 08:00 inside a traditional initiation hut (ibhoma).

On Wednesday, the police announced the arrest as a major breakthrough in the investigation by the police task team assembled to investigate the murders.

Tonjeni said three suspects - aged 27, 35 and 37 - were arrested on Monday at Jojweni and Tsomo on Tuesday respectively.

Firearms and cellphones found in their possession were seized.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga applauded the task team for "an instruction well executed and a job well done".

"Now we have arrested three suspects, let the full might of the law take its course. We are full of appreciation for the support received from the members of the community. Your support was instrumental in this breakthrough," she said.