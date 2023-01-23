Three suspects on the run after police commander hijacked and robbed

Gauteng police are searching for three suspects who hijacked a SAPS van and robbed a senior police officer.

The men accosted the officer who was dropping off victims who had just opened a case at the Temba police station.

The officer was robbed of his personal belongings and the van was later discovered at Winterveld.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for three suspects who hijacked and robbed an operational commander on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the officer, who is attached to the Temba police station, had offered to take two victims home after they had opened cases at the station.

"After dropping off the second victim, the commander was accosted by three males who drove with him to Winterveld. The commander was robbed of his belongings," Mathe said.

She said the police van was later recovered.

Mathe said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are calling on members of the public to work with the police to prevent and combat crime.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola condemned the incident.

Police van hijacked and recovered in Winterveldt, north of Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/BKN30oVfgH — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 22, 2023

"We cannot have a situation where police officers go beyond the call of duty by dropping off victims at their homes, and such a heinous act happens.

"It cannot be that the same community we are protecting is attacking our members," said Masemola.