12m ago

add bookmark

Three suspects on the run after police commander hijacked and robbed

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A police officer was hijacked.
A police officer was hijacked.
Gallo Images
  • Gauteng police are searching for three suspects who hijacked a SAPS van and robbed a senior police officer. 
  • The men accosted the officer who was dropping off victims who had just opened a case at the Temba police station. 
  • The officer was robbed of his personal belongings and the van was later discovered at Winterveld. 

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for three suspects who hijacked and robbed an operational commander on Sunday. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the officer, who is attached to the Temba police station, had offered to take two victims home after they had opened cases at the station.

"After dropping off the second victim, the commander was accosted by three males who drove with him to Winterveld. The commander was robbed of his belongings," Mathe said. 

She said the police van was later recovered. 

Mathe said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are calling on members of the public to work with the police to prevent and combat crime.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola condemned the incident. 

"We cannot have a situation where police officers go beyond the call of duty by dropping off victims at their homes, and such a heinous act happens. 

"It cannot be that the same community we are protecting is attacking our members," said Masemola.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 1775 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 500 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 1667 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.21
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.27
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.67
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.01
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,032.57
-0.9%
Palladium
1,723.88
-0.4%
Gold
1,913.88
-0.8%
Silver
22.82
-4.7%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
74,024
+1.1%
All Share
80,129
+1.1%
Resource 10
79,089
+1.1%
Industrial 25
101,334
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,243
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Raising the barre: On pointe Cape Flats dancer lands New York scholarship

5h ago

Raising the barre: On pointe Cape Flats dancer lands New York scholarship
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Chord in the act: 9-year-old pianist signs collab deal after wowing shoppers in...

10h ago

Chord in the act: 9-year-old pianist signs collab deal after wowing shoppers in Cape Town mall
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo