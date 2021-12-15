Three suspects to appear in court in R299 million tax evasion and fraud case

Three people from Cape Town have been served with summons in a tax fraud case involving more than R299 million.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team served the suspects, aged 55 to 65, with a court summons on Friday and Monday for their alleged involvement in tax evasion, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

"The suspects worked for the same company over the period 2010 to 2016. In the process of performing their duties, they, on different occasions, reportedly submitted false tax and VAT document to the South African Revenue Service (SARS)," said Nkwalase.

READ | Three family members in court for alleged tax fraud of R1.2m

They also allegedly submitted fraudulent tax clearance certificate documents to gain a security tender in local government procurement processes, said Nkwalase.



They are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 27 January 2022.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.