Three teachers fighting for their lives, driver dead as gunman shoots at staff taxi in KZN

The driver of a school staff taxi has died and three teachers have been critically wounded after a gunman fired shots at the vehicle transporting teachers to Masijabule High School in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.



The shooting happened on Tuesday morning when the Masijabule staff members were heading to work, the national education department said.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal education department, the shooting took place at Bruyns Hill near Wartburg.

Seven staff members are reportedly in a state of shock after witnessing the shooting.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is currently at the scene.

More details to follow.