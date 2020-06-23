1h ago

add bookmark

Three teachers fighting for their lives, driver dead as gunman shoots at staff taxi in KZN

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A staff taxi transporting teachers has been shot at in Bruyns Hill in KwaZulu-Natal.
A staff taxi transporting teachers has been shot at in Bruyns Hill in KwaZulu-Natal.
Supplied
  • One dead, three critically wounded and seven in a state of shock after Masijabule staff taxi transporting teachers was shot at.
  • The shooting took place at Bruyns Hill in Wartburg.
  • Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is at the scene.

The driver of a school staff taxi has died and three teachers have been critically wounded after a gunman fired shots at the vehicle transporting teachers to Masijabule High School in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning when the Masijabule staff members were heading to work, the national education department said.

WATCH | Security guard airlifted to hospital after being shot in head during robbery in Boksburg

According to the KwaZulu-Natal education department, the shooting took place at Bruyns Hill near Wartburg.

Seven staff members are reportedly in a state of shock after witnessing the shooting.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is currently at the scene.

More details to follow.

Related Links
3 taxi bosses gunned down in drive-by shooting in Pretoria
Port Elizabeth taxi shooting: Suspected gangster arrested after one man was killed and 2 others...
Two men killed, 6 wounded in shooting in western Johannesburg
Read more on:
durbancrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
16% - 303 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
53% - 980 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 579 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.27
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.49
(+0.47)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.21)
Gold
1757.09
(+0.13)
Silver
17.84
(+0.35)
Platinum
830.48
(+0.77)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1929.00
(-0.59)
All Share
55320.21
(+2.01)
Top 40
50989.71
(+2.23)
Financial 15
10327.25
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
77423.54
(+2.26)
Resource 10
51238.15
(+2.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo