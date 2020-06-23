Three teachers fighting for their lives, driver dead as gunman shoots at staff taxi in KZN

- One dead, three critically wounded and seven in a state of shock after Masijabule staff taxi transporting teachers was shot at.
- The shooting took place at Bruyns Hill in Wartburg.
- Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is at the scene.
The driver of a school staff taxi has died and three teachers have been critically wounded after a gunman fired shots at the vehicle transporting teachers to Masijabule High School in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
The shooting happened on Tuesday morning when the Masijabule staff members were heading to work, the national education department said.
According to the KwaZulu-Natal education department, the shooting took place at Bruyns Hill near Wartburg.
Seven staff members are reportedly in a state of shock after witnessing the shooting.
Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu is currently at the scene.
More details to follow.