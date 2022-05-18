Three UJ students and driver injured after bus crashes into wall in Soweto

A bus transporting 23 UJ students crashed into a wall, injuring 4 people.

Two of the students were discharged and one is in a stable condition.

Police are investigating a case of reckless driving and damage to property.

Three University of Johannesburg (UJ) students were injured after a bus transporting them crashed into a wall in Orlando East, Soweto.



The bus was travelling from the Soweto Campus to the Kingsway Auckland Park Campus on Monday morning when the accident happened.

Three of the 23 students on board, as well as the bus driver, were treated in hospital.

University management said they were shocked to hear of the accident and offered assistance to the affected students.

"The three injured students were immediately taken to hospital, two have been discharged and the other student (female) is recovering and her condition is stable, but she is responding to treatment," UJ said.



The bus driver is also recovering.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Policing Department (JMPD) responded to the scene.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla told News24 that officers arrived and found the bus driver trapped inside his vehicle.

"Officers found that the driver was trapped by the steering wheel of the bus and there were no passengers in sight. The driver was eventually extracted from the bus and taken to hospital," Fihla said.



JMPD officials were told by witnesses that the students had already been taken to hospital by paramedics.

The circumstance surrounding the accident are unknown and cases of malicious damage to property and reckless and negligent driving have been opened.

Videos of the accident surfaced on social media, where students are seen trying to make their way out of the bus after the crash.

Uj stabus was involved in an accident on the way from soweto Campus to apk so sad ????????



Very traumatizing i hope all them are fine #podcastandchillwithmacg / Boity / Disgusting pic.twitter.com/oUI3ToAVLC — CyberBullying Defense Force SA ???? (@Omilly_N) May 16, 2022

UJ said the families of the injured students had been informed and were receiving the necessary support.

"The university urges all other students who were in the bus to approach PsyCaD and Campus Health for counselling services."

The university said it was working closely with officials and the bus company to improve transportation services for students.





