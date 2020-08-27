26m ago

Three who 'terrorised' Soweto in 2018 sentenced to life behind bars

Riaan Grobler
Three men who "terrorised" the community of Soweto in 2018 in a series of robberies were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Sifiso Dhlamini, Sibusiso Victor Mkhangala and Emam Sala Abdallak faced seven counts ranging from murder, robbery, attempted murder and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. They were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for each count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for each count of the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

READ | 4 convicted for murder of Mooinooi same-sex couple whose bodies were burnt beyond recognition

Abdallak was further sentenced to two years' imprisonment after it was established that he is an undocumented immigrant from Egypt.

The three fatally shot Amelia Mokoena, 26, in September 2018 when she resisted handing over her handbag. Mokoena was with Miyelani Hlongwani, a police officer, when they were accosted by the three.

Hlongwani returned fire and wounded Dhlamini before the trio fled. Dhlamini was arrested the following day at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. 

All sentences will run concurrently with the life imprisonment term.

