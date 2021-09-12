Three women killed outside KwaZulu-Natal school while ANC branch meeting under way inside

Three women were killed and several were injured in a drive-by shooting at a school in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal where an ANC branch meeting was under way.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a group of people were standing in front of the gate at Buhlebethu Primary School, Newtown C in Inanda, when the shooting occurred on Saturday.

"It is alleged that at this stage, a black Opel Corsa bakkie [containing] five occupants drove by the school. According to witnesses, the occupants of the vehicle opened fire at the group [using] handguns, before fleeing from the scene."

The three women who were killed were aged 34 to 60. Four women and a man aged 41 to 70, were injured.

READ | ANC election list chaos

ANC spokesperson in the province, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, condemned the incident and called on police to hunt down the killers.

"This is a sad and unfortunate incident. It should not have happened, more so during ANC processes that were under way at the meeting. This is the first time such a terrible incident has happened while we work on completing our candidates lists. Most of our meetings proceeded without such senseless violence. We call on police to hunt down these cowards and bring them to book," he said on Sunday.

Inanda police are investigating three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.