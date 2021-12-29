Three-year-old child killed, 11 people injured in Pretoria road accident

A 3-year-old child was killed in a road accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Eleven other people were injured in the collision.

According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the accident took place on the N4 heading east on Tuesday at around 20:15. The collision, involving a taxi and a VW Caddy, happened just before the M17 intersection.

"A child of about three years of age was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Nine patients sustained minor to moderate injuries and two sustained moderate to serious injuries," said Mabaso.

"All patients were transported to George Mukhari Hospital," Mabaso added.

Another 3-year-old was killed in a separate accident near Durban on Tuesday.

The collision on the N3 highway also resulted in a 7-year-old boy being injured. The road was closed to allow the injured to be airlifted, but the 3-year-old died at the scene.



