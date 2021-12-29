50m ago

add bookmark

Three-year-old child killed, 11 people injured in Pretoria road accident

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 3-year-old child was killed in a road accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
A 3-year-old child was killed in a road accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Supplied

A 3-year-old child was killed in a road accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Eleven other people were injured in the collision.

READ | Girl, 3, killed in horror N3 crash outside Durban

According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the accident took place on the N4 heading east on Tuesday at around 20:15. The collision, involving a taxi and a VW Caddy, happened just before the M17 intersection.

"A child of about three years of age was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Nine patients sustained minor to moderate injuries and two sustained moderate to serious injuries," said Mabaso.

A three-year-old child was killed in a road accide
A 3-year-old child was killed in a road accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Supplied
A three-year-old child was killed in a road accide
A 3-year-old child was killed in a road accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Supplied

"All patients were transported to George Mukhari Hospital," Mabaso added.

Another 3-year-old was killed in a separate accident near Durban on Tuesday.

The collision on the N3 highway also resulted in a 7-year-old boy being injured. The road was closed to allow the injured to be airlifted, but the 3-year-old died at the scene.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Taxis, trucks contribute the most to fatal crashes on SA roads - Fikile Mbalula
Three killed in collision on N3, increasing holiday season road deaths
Mpumalanga driver to be charged after horror crash kills nine, injures 18
Read more on:
tshwanegautengaccidents
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.74
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.13
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,804.61
-0.1%
Silver
23.12
+0.5%
Palladium
1,962.23
-1.5%
Platinum
969.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
78.94
+0.4%
Top 40
65,924
+0.1%
All Share
72,519
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,637
-0.3%
Industrial 25
93,823
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,632
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo