'Thugs, bullies and big man mentality': Sadtu slams Nehawu strikers' 'abhorrent behaviour'

The South African National Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) is furious with its striking sister union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), accusing it of “bullying” and “thuggery” amid violent wage protests.

Sadtu secretary-general Mugwena Maluleke in a statement said their members and leaders in the Eastern Cape were attending a workshop when protesting Nehawu members stormed the venue.

Maluleke said Nehawu protestors attacked Sadtu members, demanding that they join their public demonstrations.

“This abhorrent behaviour and big man mentality by members of another Cosatu-affiliated union is one of the lowest points of our democracy,” he said.

He said the incidents violated the rights of their members and Sadtu would not turn a blind eye when its "members are terrorised and harassed by fellow workers”.

He said:

We view this attack as a declaration of war and we will do whatever is in our power to protect our members, our organisational processes, and our union.

Maluleke added that Sadtu "has now accepted that Nehawu is an opponent and not a sister union and shall be treated as such”.

Nehawu secretary-general Zola Saphetha told News24 he would not respond to Sadtu’s allegations in the public domain.

“We prefer not to say anything. We want to focus our energy on the strike. We don’t want to be distracted by any other thing,” he said.

‘Bring us the evidence’

Saphetha said, however, that Nehawu was attending to all allegations of violence amid their strike and called for those with evidence to come forward.

He condemned all incidents of violence and said affected individuals should approach the police.

Saphetha said the union would continue with their strike but members had been asked not to stay away from their places of work.

“Workers can’t be at home. They must be at a workstation but they should withdraw their labour,” he said.

Asked about the impact this would have on patients, Saphetha said: “Our members have been asked to be sensitive to patients and those members characterised as essential service workers must continue to provide services, but others must continue to strike."

Saphetha told News24 that while the government was seeking negotiations for the 2023-2024 financial year, Nehawu was still seeking a resolution of the 2022-2023 financial year dispute.

“Remember that we had asked for a 10% salary increase and R2 500 housing allowance, but the government unilaterally gave workers a 3% salary increase. We can’t move on without closure on that matter,” he said.

Denosa weighs in

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) told News24 that while they supported Nehawu's strike, their members would not join the protest.

“We are essential service workers so we have to be at work but we will continue to lobby government for a wage increase,” said Sibongiseni Delihlazo, Denosa national spokesperson.

Delihlazo said the violence being reported signalled that the worst was yet to come amid “government’s refusal to meet workers’ demands”.

“This is a warning shot. More and more unions are issuing notices for a strike. I’m afraid that will disadvantage many communities. If demonstrations go ahead, government should take the blame,” he said.





Meanwhile the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) noted with concern the recent acts of violence and intimidation taking place in different healthcare centres and hospitals.

"The HPCSA appeals to the striking workers to exercise restraint and act within the confines of the law when voicing their grievances.

“Council strongly condemns the behaviour displayed by some of the striking workers as the continuation of such acts will severely affect the provision of healthcare services to the public,” said the HPCSA president, Professor Simon Nemutandani.

The HPCSA added that workers had a right to embark on peaceful strike action without compromising the lives and wellbeing of healthcare workers, patients, and the public.

State mum about talks

On Thursday, News24 reached out to the Department of Public Service and Administration to ascertain the nature of discussions with labour representatives.

The department's spokesperson Moses Mushe said: “Negotiations are ongoing, and we respect the principle of not negotiating in the media.”



