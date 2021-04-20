Thuli Madonsela awarded highest French order of merit, author Deon Meyer also honoured

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has been awarded the highest French honour, the Knight of the Legion of Honour.

The award was bestowed on her for her "remarkable fight against corruption".

The honour, established in 1802, has only been awarded to a few foreign nationals.

French ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier, bestowed the honour on her on behalf of the French Presidency at L'Avenir Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

The Legion of Honour is the highest French order of merit, both military and civil, and it was established in 1802. The order is conferred to entrepreneurs, high-level civil servants, scientists, artists and sports champions. While membership in the legion is technically restricted to French nationals, foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds may receive the honour.

Madonsela is a multiple award-winning legal professional who has more than 50 national and global awards, as well as eight honorary Doctor of Law degrees.

The French Embassy said in a statement:

The Knight of Legion is bestowed upon Thuli Madonsela in recognition for her remarkable achievements in defence of the rule of law and the fight against corruption in South Africa.

Madonsela was not the only South African honoured by the French Presidency.



On Tuesday, South African crime fiction author and screenwriter Deon Meyer will be handed the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters).

Meyer has published 15 novels and three short story collections, and his work has been translated into 27 languages and published in more than 40 countries. Meyer has received several international awards for his books, the French Le Grand Prix de Littérature Policière (2003) and Le Prix Mystère de la critique (2004).

The embassy said:

Deon Meyer is a great friend of France and loves spending the European summer in the beautiful city of Bordeaux. His appointment as Knight of Arts and Letters comes in recognition of his work and his special relationship with France, reflected in many of his books.

The Order of Arts and Letters is a French order established in 1957 and awarded to recognise significant contributions to the enrichment of the arts and literature in France and abroad.



South African citizens who have received the order include Johnny Clegg (1991), William Kentridge (2013), Gregory Maqoma (2017), Zanele Muholi (2017) and Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro (2019).