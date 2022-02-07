27m ago

add bookmark

Thulsie twins sentenced following plea agreement with State - reports

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brendon-Lee and his twin brother Tony-Lee Thulsie.
Brendon-Lee and his twin brother Tony-Lee Thulsie.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Following years of delay, the Thulsie twins' terrorism case has come to an end.
  • The twins reportedly entered into a plea agreement with the State.
  • Brandon-Lee was sentenced to eight years while Tony-Lee got 11 years.

The Thulsie Twins have reportedly entered into a plea agreement with the State on Monday in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg.

Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State group and were suspected of planning strikes against a US embassy and institutions associated with Judaism in South Africa, News24 reported.

The Daily Maverick reported that they both pleaded guilty to attempting to leave South Africa to join ISIL.

The publication reports that in exchange for the pleas, the State withdrew other charges against the twins, such as financing terrorist activities and soliciting support for a terrorist organisation.

Eyewitness News reported that Brandon-Lee also pleaded guilty to a count relating to the possession of terror-related material, while Tony-Lee pleaded guilty to an alternative charge, which related to him intentionally conspiring to engage in terrorist activity in South Africa.

Brandon-Lee was subsequently given a sentence of eight-years, while Tony-Lee was given a sentence of 11-years.

News24 earlier reported that the pair were arrested in the Johannesburg suburbs of Newclare and Azaadville on 9 July 2016.

The time spent by the accused in custody awaiting trial from the date of arrest was therefore considered, Brandon-Lee is expected to serve another two years while Tony-Lee will serve five years.

READ | Thulsie twins: State hands all relevant documents to defence before trial starts in February

Monday's plea agreement brings the high-profile case - which has seen several delays over the years - to an end.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, was not immediately available for comment.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brandon-lee thulsietony-lee thulsiejohannesburggautengterrorismcourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who would you like to see as the next Chief Justice of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
2% - 62 votes
SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya
12% - 322 votes
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
9% - 252 votes
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
77% - 2102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.52
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,818.62
+0.6%
Silver
22.98
+2.1%
Palladium
2,263.48
-1.1%
Platinum
1,021.05
-0.6%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
69,198
+0.8%
All Share
75,680
+0.6%
Resource 10
76,924
+1.6%
Industrial 25
93,754
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,512
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo