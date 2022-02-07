Thulsie twins sentenced following plea agreement with State - reports

Following years of delay, the Thulsie twins' terrorism case has come to an end.

The twins reportedly entered into a plea agreement with the State.

Brandon-Lee was sentenced to eight years while Tony-Lee got 11 years.

The Thulsie Twins have reportedly entered into a plea agreement with the State on Monday in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg.



Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State group and were suspected of planning strikes against a US embassy and institutions associated with Judaism in South Africa, News24 reported.



The Daily Maverick reported that they both pleaded guilty to attempting to leave South Africa to join ISIL.

The publication reports that in exchange for the pleas, the State withdrew other charges against the twins, such as financing terrorist activities and soliciting support for a terrorist organisation.

Eyewitness News reported that Brandon-Lee also pleaded guilty to a count relating to the possession of terror-related material, while Tony-Lee pleaded guilty to an alternative charge, which related to him intentionally conspiring to engage in terrorist activity in South Africa.

Brandon-Lee was subsequently given a sentence of eight-years, while Tony-Lee was given a sentence of 11-years.

News24 earlier reported that the pair were arrested in the Johannesburg suburbs of Newclare and Azaadville on 9 July 2016.

The time spent by the accused in custody awaiting trial from the date of arrest was therefore considered, Brandon-Lee is expected to serve another two years while Tony-Lee will serve five years.

Monday's plea agreement brings the high-profile case - which has seen several delays over the years - to an end.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, was not immediately available for comment.