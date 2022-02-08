52m ago

Thulsie twins to have time spent in custody while awaiting trial deducted from sentences

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The Thulsie twins will have the time they spent awaiting trial deducted from their sentences.
  • The brothers were sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.
  • Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were found to have planned terror attacks in South Africa.

Terrorism-accused Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie will have the time spent in custody while awaiting trial deducted from their sentences.

Twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee were sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday after they pleaded guilty. The brothers were linked to the group Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and were suspected of planning terrorist attacks in South Africa.

They were accused of planning attacks on the US Embassy, the UK High Commission and Jewish institutions, said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

A Hawks investigation revealed that the twins conspired with a man known as Abu Harb to perform acts of terrorism in South Africa, said Mogale.

Earlier, News24 reported that the twins were arrested in the Johannesburg suburbs of Newclare and Azaadville on 9 July 2016.

They were sentenced to five years each for attempting to leave South Africa to join ISIL in Syria, said Mogale.

Brandon-Lee was sentenced to a further three years' imprisonment for possession of a Mujahid guide – a document "connected to terrorist activities", said Mogale.

Tony-Lee was sentenced to a further six years' imprisonment for conspiring with Harb.

ALSO READ | Thulsie twins sentenced following plea agreement with State - reports

"The time spent by the accused in custody awaiting trial, from the date of arrest, will be considered as time served. They were declared unfit to possess firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act," added Mogale.

After deducting the time spent in custody while awaiting trial, Brandon-Lee is expected to serve another two years while Tony-Lee will serve five years.

The Daily Maverick reported that in exchange for the plea agreements, the State withdrew other charges against the twins, such as financing terrorist activities and soliciting support for a terrorist organisation.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya applauded the team of investigators for the sentences.

"Although this investigation had challenges of its own, I am satisfied that our members performed their duties with due diligence and determination to ensure that his type of organised crime is rooted out. The investigation team and prosecutors are commended for the efforts invested in the matter since prioritisation," Lebeya said.

