Thunderstruck: Gauteng motorists warned of wet weather this week

The province saw heavy rainfall over the weekend which led to major routes being flooded, inaccessible and unsafe to drive on, Gauteng traffic police said in a statement on Sunday.

"The heavy rainfall that Gauteng experienced also led to destruction of properties and vehicles, notably in Sharpeville, Sedibeng district, where a roof of Global filling station collapsed," traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

While the heavy rains are not expected to continue into the new week, South African Weather Service forecaster Luthando Masimini said general showers and isolated thundershowers have been forecast for Monday.

He added that more rain is expected throughout the week, but the chances of precipitation will decease daily.

Maremane called on motorists to exercise caution while driving during rainy conditions.

"Motorists are advised to maintain a safe following distance at all times. If visibility is hampered due to heavy rainfall, motorists are advised to switch on their head lamps and hazards," Maremane said.

"It is important that wiper blades are in good working condition before undertaking a trip. There is also a need to adhere to the prescribed speed limit at all times and continue avoiding heavily flooded areas by making use of alternative roads."

Maremane said traffic police in the province would be on high alert this week, specifically focussing on low-lying areas.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley