Thursday's weather: Fire warning for Eastern Cape, otherwise a fine, cool day for the rest of SA

There are fire warnings over parts of the Eastern Cape for Thursday, but an otherwise fine and cool day across the country, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn Index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and cool but warm in the Limpopo Valley and Lowveld.

The North West and Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will see morning fog over the west, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine over the Karoo, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with morning fog over the west and south-west coast as well as isolated rain in the south-western parts that will spread to the south coast by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly north of Table Bay, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but strong between Cape Agulhas and Still Bay at times.

The expected UVB sunburn Index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in places along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, becoming cloudy with light rain along the coast of Port Elizabeth in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the east during the morning, otherwise fresh south-westerly, becoming strong from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon.

It will be fine and cool to warm in KwaZulu-Natal. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn Index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days