Thursday's weather: A partly cloudy to warm day, with thundershowers in places

The South African Weather Service forecasts another partly cloudy and warm day on Thursday, with a thundershower warning issued for Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Impact-based warning

Yellow level 2 warning: severe thunderstorms with potential for flooding and strong damaging winds could occur over Gauteng, the western parts Mpumalanga, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern and south-eastern Free State, and the north eastern areas of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central and southern areas. It will be hot in the north and north-western parts.

The North West will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-west.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the Northern Cape, clearing from the west by the afternoon .The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be mostly cloudy and cool to warm with rain along the south coast into the afternoon, otherwise isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts by evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable east of Stilbaai into late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly and strong between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but cool in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east with scattered showers. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala