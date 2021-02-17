1h ago

Thursday's weather: Another sunny day for most parts of the country

(iStock)
(iStock)

Another warm to hot day is expected across the country on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, there will be early morning fog patches on the eastern Highveld, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld. 

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy in places in the morning with early morning mist over the central parts, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places in the western bushveld and Limpopo Valley. 

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north-east, but cool along the coast where it will be cloudy in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the west and south-west in the afternoon. Light rain can be expected in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly along the west coast, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by the afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming light in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine in the north until late afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be strong south westerly, moderating by the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine, becoming cloudy along the coast by late morning, spreading to the interior from the afternoon, otherwise warm, but hot in places in the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south westerly, moderating by late evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy in the south from evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Richards Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The forecast for 18 February.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

