Thursday's weather: Below zero degrees Celsius for Joburg as cold spell continues across SA

Rain and overcast weather.
News24

More cold weather is expected across the country, with provinces dropping below 0°C on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Light rain is also expected in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape provinces.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cold, but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be partly cloudy in the east in Mpumalanga, with morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern highveld, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The North West will be fine and cool.

There will be severe frost in the morning in the Free State, otherwise fine and cold.

In the Northern Cape, severe frost is expected in the east and south in the morning, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool, with morning light rain in the west, spreading along the south coast from midday, but partly cloudy in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly north of Cape Columbine at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly east of Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy along the coast in the afternoon, with light evening rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy along the coast in the evening, with light rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

There will be morning fog over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool, but cold over the south-western high ground.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly towards midday.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

