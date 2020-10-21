Thursday's weather: Fire danger warning for Free State, North West on what will be a warm to hot day

The South African Weather Service has issued a high fire danger warning for the North West, Free State and Northern Cape. The rest of the country can expect a warm to hot day.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the Free State and North West.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality in the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, as well as the Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergrivier municipalities of the Western Cape on Thursday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers on the Highveld and along the escarpment areas.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming fine in the west where it will be hot in places.

The North West can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the east.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly at first, becoming fresh to strong north-westerly.

In the Western Cape, there will be morning fog patches along the south coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places over the north-western interior. It will be warm along the south-west and south coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but moderate along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in places along the coast, otherwise fine and hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north and places along the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

