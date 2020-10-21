33m ago

add bookmark

Thursday's weather: Fire danger warning for Free State, North West on what will be a warm to hot day

(iStock)
(iStock)

The South African Weather Service has issued a high fire danger warning for the North West, Free State and Northern Cape. The rest of the country can expect a warm to hot day.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the Free State and North West.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality in the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, as well as the Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergrivier municipalities of the Western Cape on Thursday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers on the Highveld and along the escarpment areas.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming fine in the west where it will be hot in places.

The North West can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the east.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated evening thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly at first, becoming fresh to strong north-westerly.

In the Western Cape, there will be morning fog patches along the south coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places over the north-western interior. It will be warm along the south-west and south coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but moderate along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in places along the coast, otherwise fine and hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north and places along the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 22 October.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Be cautious when heading outdoors
Wednesday's weather update: Hot conditions to persist on Wednesday
Tuesday's weather: Sweltering conditions continue for most of the country
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
1 player scoops R353k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6101 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7189 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.29
(+0.96)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.17)
Gold
1926.04
(+0.83)
Silver
25.09
(+1.45)
Platinum
886.50
(+1.88)
Brent Crude
43.05
(+1.28)
Palladium
2394.99
(+0.68)
All Share
55345.49
(+0.13)
Top 40
50905.12
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10138.60
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74577.70
(-1.31)
Resource 10
54447.94
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo