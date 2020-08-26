Thursday's weather: Fire warning for Free State, Eastern Cape

Several provinces, including the Free State, Eastern Cape and North West, can expect weather that is ripe for fire in certain parts, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Free State, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of North West and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

Limpopo will be cloudy, with fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy from the west. Isolated showers are expected in the far east by evening.

There will be morning fog along the coast in the Northern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the south from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming south-westerly by the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the Central Karoo and northern parts of the west coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy in the west by afternoon, with isolated showers and rain towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly north of Table Bay in the morning, otherwise fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly along the entire coastline by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in the south-west and east in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, but windy in places over the northern interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, moderating late morning, and becoming moderate south-westerly from the west, freshening in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with light rain in places in the morning, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong late morning, moderating in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places, with isolated showers expected - except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong to near gale in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.