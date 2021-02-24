Thursday's weather: Flood warning for Mpumalanga, with rain expected for most of SA

There is a flood warning for Mpumalanga and strong winds are expected to hit parts of the Western Cape, the South African Weather Service says.
Impact-based warnings:
- Yellow (Level 2) warning for wind, with possible impact, such as difficulty in navigation and risk of taking on water for personal watercraft and small vessels, expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Point from Thursday afternoon.
- Yellow (Level 2) warning for disruptive rainfall is expected over the southern Highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga, which may result in localised flooding of roads, low-lying bridges and poor driving conditions.
Fire warnings:
- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cape Metropole District in the Western Cape and Kamiesberg Municipality in the Northern Cape.
The weather in your region:
Gauteng will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.
The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.
Limpopo will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.
North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.
Free State will see some morning fog patches at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east, where it will be cool.
Northern Cape will be cloudy along the northern parts of the coastline in the morning, with fog, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east.
The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.
Western Cape will be fine in the west in the morning, as well as over the interior from the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool in the south.
There will be light drizzle along the extreme eastern parts of the south coast in the morning, spreading to the west by the evening.
The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly in the south until late in the evening, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching gale between Cape Columbine and Cape Point from the afternoon into the evening.
The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated light rain along the coast and adjacent areas.
The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly, east of Port Elizabeth by evening.
The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will see some morning mist in places along the escarpment.
It will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment, but scattered along the coast and adjacent areas.
The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from late morning.
KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.
The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, but south-easterly in the south.
The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.