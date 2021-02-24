Thursday's weather: Flood warning for Mpumalanga, with rain expected for most of SA

Western Cape will be fine in the west in the morning, as well as over the interior from the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool in the south.

There will be light drizzle along the extreme eastern parts of the south coast in the morning, spreading to the west by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly in the south until late in the evening, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching gale between Cape Columbine and Cape Point from the afternoon into the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated light rain along the coast and adjacent areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly, east of Port Elizabeth by evening.

