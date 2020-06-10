Thursday's weather: Heavy rainfall expected for the Eastern and Western Cape

Heavy rainfall is expected in the Western Cape as well as along the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior, west of East London.

Warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

- Gale force winds of 60 to 65km/h are expected between Cape Columbine and Durban.

- Strong to gale force interior winds of 55 to 75km/h are expected over the Western and Eastern Cape as well as the southern parts of the Northern Cape and Free State.

- High seas in excess of 4.0m are expected between Table Bay and Port Edward.

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, morning frost is expected in the south, otherwise it will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool but warm on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm.

Conditions in the North West will be partly cloudy, windy and cold but extremely cold in the south.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy and cold to extremely cold. Isolated light snow is expected in the south.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy, windy and cold with scattered showers along the coast and interior but partly cloudy with isolated light showers over the southern high ground, where it will be extremely cold with snowfalls over the high ground.The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise isolated showers and thundershowers with light to moderate snow over the western high ground.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, but gale force east of Cape Agulhas, moderating by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. Snowfalls are expected over high-lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, reaching gale force east of the Tsitsikamma coast in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cold but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool to warm but cold in the extreme south-west. It will become partly cloudy in places at times.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly but moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly spreading to the north by evening reaching strong to near gale force in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

